Meet Sheba! This 2-year-old sweetheart is a lively, playful, and adorable kitty looking to find her forever home. Sheba was born without her left eye and due to infection, is partially blind in her right eye, but she doesn’t let that get her down! She loves to play and gets along well with the other kitties in her foster home. She likes human attention as well and enjoys cozying up on a warm lap and playing with interactive toys when she has the chance. Sheba would love a quiet, calm household that she can share with another low-key cat in a home where she can get plenty of love and attention from her people! If Sheba sounds like the perfect kitty for you, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org