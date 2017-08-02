Can You Match The PillowTalk Love Message With The Love Song Video?

Jason from Simsbury called to let everyone know that he is crazy in love with Tonya in West Hartford. He was thinking of her on Wednesday night and he can’t wait to spend more time with her. All the best to you Jason. I hope everything works out and that things grow slowly into something that lasts. (#1)

Joni from Southbury has been without her late husband Jeff for about 10 years. Before that though, there were 20 great years that Joni wouldn’t trade for anything. I had a conversation with Joni and pointed out how lucky she is. Some people don’t even have that. She wholeheartedly agreed. (#2)

It was a nice surprise to hear from Sound Beach Long Island, NY especially on a summer night. Patricia made the call. She wanted to reach out to a colleague and a special friend. Her dedication: “Feel the love.” (#3)

Bob in Waterbury reached out to his four sons Jason, Nick, Brian and Jarvis to thank them for accepting their stepmother, LeAnn. (#4)

Can you match the dedication with the love song video?