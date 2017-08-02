Can You Match The PillowTalk Love Message With The Love Song Video?

August 2, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards
A couple (C) kisses during the fireworks for the new year on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro on January 1, 2015. AFP PHOTO / CHRISTOPHE SIMON (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)

Jason from Simsbury called to let everyone know that he is crazy in love with Tonya in West Hartford. He was thinking of her on Wednesday night and he can’t wait to spend more time with her. All the best to you Jason. I hope everything works out and that things grow slowly into something that lasts. (#1)

Joni from Southbury has been without her late husband Jeff for about 10 years. Before that though, there were 20 great years that Joni wouldn’t trade for anything. I had a conversation with Joni and pointed out how lucky she is. Some people don’t even have that. She wholeheartedly agreed. (#2)

It was a nice surprise to hear from Sound Beach Long Island, NY especially on a summer night. Patricia made the call. She wanted to reach out to a colleague and a special friend. Her dedication: “Feel the love.” (#3)

Bob in Waterbury reached out to his four sons Jason, Nick, Brian and Jarvis to thank them for accepting their stepmother, LeAnn. (#4)

Can you match the dedication with the love song video?

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live