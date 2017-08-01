Try It Tuesday: Green Coffee

Now you’re probably thinking we’re talking about green COLORED coffee, like for St Patty’s day or something, we are most definitely not. This Try It Tuesday is certainly not a novelty but saying “green coffee” sure does get people’s attention!

The “green” refers to the unroasted green coffee beans used to brew the coffee and it is said that it has a low acidity, almost no bitterness, and a higher caffeine content than some of the more bold roasted coffee beans. Naturally as we on the morning show take our coffee VERY seriously, we had to try it! Click here for more information on green coffee and maybe to try some yourself!