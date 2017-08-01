The Friendliest Country In The World

August 1, 2017 3:53 PM By Chuck Taylor
(Photo credit: Mandy Cheng/AFP/Getty Images)

If you’re planning an international trip, and you want to travel someplace where the folks are friendly and welcoming, Taiwan should be at the top of your list!

According to InterNations’ Expat Insider 2016 Index, you’ll likely be welcomed with open arms in Taiwan, Uganda and Costa Rica, which took the top three spots for the world’s friendliest countries, followed by Mexico and Colombia.

On the other hand, the 5 countries where locals are most likely to give you the cold shoulder are Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, and Norway rounding out the top 5 least friendly countries.

InterNations surveyed more than 14,000 people from 67 countries and found that nations in the Southern Hemisphere are generally perceived as friendlier and more open than those up north. InterNations CEO Malte Zeeck says, “The weather certainly plays a role. Living under constant cold and freezing rain, you are probably going to be less outgoing.”

