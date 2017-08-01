New Britain Bees to Welcome Local Kids in Need

August 1, 2017 9:44 AM By Mike Stacy
A number of community partners came together to make magic happen!

The New Britain Bees baseball club and their concession partners, Christmas Wish CT and Town and Country Transportation in New Britain have coordinated to send about 40 local children to a Summer baseball game!

The kids will enjoy the August 8th game against the Sugar Land Skeeters at noon!  The bus will bring them to New Britain Stadium, they will sit in Field Box seats and will enjoy a hot dog, chips and a Pepsi soft drink!  What fun that we all take for granted, right?

Gerry Berthiaume, General Manager of the New Britain Bees and Brian Baker Assistant Director of the South Park Inn joined Allan, Mike & MAry in studio!  Listen to the conversation below:

These children are from the Emergency shelter or transitional housing in Hartford through the South Park Inn.  Find out more about them and make a donation by CLICKING HERE.

To learn more about the New Britain Bees, CLICK HERE

To join Christmas Wish CT as a volunteer or to make a donation, CLICK HERE

And don’t miss out 2nd Annual Halloween Ball!

