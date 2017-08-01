Long Time Wish For First Time Long Time

Sometimes I wish that all of the people who have been listening to me host PillowTalk for over two decades but have never called would call at least once to make a dedication. How great that would be. It’s always a pleasure to finally connect with those who are listening.

For example, it was great to hear from Terry in Cheshire. Terry is one of those long time listeners for years and years who finally picked up the phone to say hello the other night. Not only has he been listening to PillowTalk for a long time, but he has a life-long love named Sonda who also lives in Cheshire, for about the last 42 years. Just to let her know that he is thinking of her. The song he requested is by Cyndi Lauper.

If you are wondering how yesterday’s PillowTalk dedications match up with each song video, here are the answers:

Fred and Mary – Evergreen

Gail and Bix – Unchained Melody

Stephanie and Michael – Can’t Help Falling In Love.