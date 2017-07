Love On The Brain broke the top 10 and you have been hearing it on Pillowtalk with Dean Richards. I’ve heard her do everything. Her song sounds like 60’s Pop. A simple song cadence used by 60’s artists like Skeeter Davis, Rosie and the Originals and even Bill Medley from The Rightious Brothers “Unchained Melody” Here’s Love On The Brain Now Lets Compare: Click HERE for more on Rhianna and her music.