Match The Love Message With The Music

Fred and Mary from Griswold, CT are back together again! They were apart for two years. Fred told me on the PillowTalk love lines that it was “fate” that brought them back together. They are both runners. They ran into each other on a forest trail. Griswold encompasses a portion of the Pachaug State Forrest. Fred’s message to Mary: “Thank you for reconnecting with me after so many years. You taught me that love is timeless.”

Gail and Bix’s relationship goes back to their late teens and early 20’s. Unfortunately, Bix is no longer with us. Gail’s love for the man she shares a son with has not diminished in any way. Gail’s message: “I wish you were still here. I think about you all the time.” Gail is from Meriden, Bix was from Cheshire.

Stephanie from Simsbury has been without her firefighter boyfriend from Madison, Michael for about a week. Michael is a long distance away. Stephanie misses him very much and wants him home safe and sound soon.

Can you match each PillowTalk dedication with the song?