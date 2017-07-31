If You Want To Live Like A Queen, Better Start Drinking

If you think being the Queen comes with some perks, you’d be absolutely correct. One such perk for the Queen of England is enjoying 4 cocktails a day!

Just before lunch Queen Elizabeth reportedly has her first cocktail of the day, a gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice, according to Darren McGrady, a former royal chef.

Then, during lunch, McGrady revealed that the Queen will pair her simple lunch of vegetables and fish with a glass of wine and a piece of chocolate.

Margaret Rhodes, the Queen’s cousin, claims that the Queen will also imbibe in a dry gin martini with lunch for good measure.

The Queen then balances out her day during afternoon tea, where she sips on an herbal drink and enjoys another sweet, such as a slice of pie or chocolate biscuit cake.

Finally, the Queen ends her day with a light dinner and follows a “no starch” rule if she’s dining alone, according to McGrady. She then finishes it all off with an elegant glass of champagne before heading off to bed.

This puts the Queen at six units of alcohol per day, which would technically makes her a binge drinker by government standards. But since she’s 91 years old, and the Queen, who’s going to say anything?