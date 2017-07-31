Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘ANNABELLE: CREATION’

July 31, 2017 4:25 PM

Want to see an advance screening of ANNABELLE: CREATION on Wednesday, August 9 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace in Hartford? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

Download and print your FREE tickets to see ANNABELLE: CREATION at WBTICKETS.COM

About ANNABELLE: CREATION:

She’s back! In “Annabelle: Creation,” several years after the tragic death of their little girl, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

This film has been rated R for horror violence and terror.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW at WBTICKETS.COM!!

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)

