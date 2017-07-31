Don’t Throw Away Those Lemon Peels!

For the last couple of weeks we have been using our juicer at home and making some really energizing juices! Most of the recipes call for organic lemon but they also say to peel the lemon prior to juicing it. While the lemon peels do smell awesome in the garbage disposal, I often feel bad about the wastefulness of tossing them out. Well, I just found out that lemon peels have about 30 all natural uses for home and health. Here is just one: House pests like cockroaches, mosquitoes and ants, hate citrus. Lemon peels are the perfect way to keep bugs away without spraying toxic chemicals in your house.

To make a natural bug repellent:

Take a glass mason jar and soak 1 cup of lemon peels in water for 10-14 days. Make sure the jar is tightly sealed.

Strain your lemon water infusion into a spray bottle, and spray in corners and other areas of your house (including your garden), where pests like to hang out. As an added bonus, your house will smell nice and fresh too.