Christmas in July?

July 31, 2017 5:40 AM By Mike Stacy

Today, listener for your holiday favorites each hour from 8am to 8pm to win family tickets to Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England – New England’s Largest holiday celebration November 24th through December 31st with lights, rides, Santa and Smores!

Plus this afternoon 4 to 7 join Mike Stacy at Nora Cupcakes’ at the Shoppes at Farmington Valley. You can enjoy mini-holiday cupcakes, an iced cocoa bar, snowman t-shirts and a summer visit from St. Nick all while raising funds for Christmas Wish CT. In fact, make a tax deductible donation at Nora Cupcakes in Canton and you could win a golf foursome with carts to Indian Hill Country Club in Waterbury or a pair of season passes to Six Flags New England for the remainder of the Summer, Fright Fest & Holiday in the Park!

CLICK HERE to learn more about Holiday in the Park at Six Flags New England

CLICK HERE to learn more about Christmas Wish CT

