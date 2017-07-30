This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work. Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

will have your morning news every 30 minutes. Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

checks the scoreboard. Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

will check on traffic. Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Rick Springfield and Richard Marx September 7th at the Toyota Oakdale. You’ll also qualify for FRONT ROW TICKETS!

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Chicago August 6th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tony Bennett coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, September 30th.Tickets are on sale now, but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

You’ll also win SABAN’S POWER RANGERS on Blu-ray and Digital HD! From Director Dean Israelite, get ready to Go Go Power Rangers with the cool new action blockbuster fans have been waiting for. Featuring exclusive new bonus features. It’s Morphin Time! SABAN’S POWER RANGERS. Rated PG-13. Now available on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD.

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Monday is also Christmas in July! Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy at NoRa Cupcakes in Canton for Iced Cocoa, Snowman T-Shirts and more!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – Green Coffee?? We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday New Britain Bees GM Gerry Berthiuame and Director of the South Park Inn Shelter in Hartford Brian Baker are guests at 6:40…. then listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Dr. Elaine Ducharme is our guest after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!