This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

July 30, 2017 8:00 AM By Mike Stacy

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock!   Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus – 

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Rick Springfield and Richard Marx September 7th at the Toyota Oakdale. You’ll also qualify for FRONT ROW TICKETS!

rick n richard1 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too!  Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:

diffuser This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Chicago August 6th at the Toyota Oakdale Theater!

chicago 1263x421 presale This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tony Bennett coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, September 30th.Tickets are on sale now, but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

tony bennett 628x378 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

You’ll also win SABAN’S POWER RANGERS on Blu-ray and Digital HD! From Director Dean Israelite, get ready to Go Go Power Rangers with the cool new action blockbuster fans have been waiting for. Featuring exclusive new bonus features. It’s Morphin Time! SABAN’S POWER RANGERS. Rated PG-13. Now available on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD.

power rangers This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

 

Monday is also Christmas in July!   Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Mike Stacy at NoRa Cupcakes in Canton for Iced Cocoa, Snowman T-Shirts and more!

christmas in july at nora cupcakes cwc This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – Green Coffee??  We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday New Britain Bees GM Gerry Berthiuame and Director of the South Park Inn Shelter in Hartford Brian Baker are guests at 6:40…. then listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Thursday Dr. Elaine Ducharme is our guest after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

noll 2017 1024x576 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!

 

More from Mike Stacy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live