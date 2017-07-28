***Join Lite 100.5 WRCH’s Chuck Taylor in West Hartford, this Saturday from noon to 2. Sprint will be celebrating in a big way with the Sprint Says Thanks event. We’ll have food, music, and incredible deals on phones, plans and accessories. We’ll be giving away tickets to Finding Neverland at the Bushnell and other great prizes… Stop by 39 South Main St, West Hartford this Saturday July 29th from 12-2pm. We can’t wait to see you.***

MUSIC:

Don’t miss the finale of the Talcott Mountain Music Festival: Broadway A to Z Friday night under the stars at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Enjoy music from Wicked, Mamma Mia, Rent, Chicago and more! Lawn Seats are $25. VIP Table Seats are also available. www.Hartfordsymphony.org

Kings of Leon with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats come to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday at 7:30pm! Tickets $39-$79. Chuck Negron also comes to the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm for a FREE show. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Diana Ross comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Sunday 7pm. Tickets $45-$75. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Gary Puckett & the Union Gap play FREE at the Hamden Summer Concert Series Friday beginning at 7:30pm (Gary plays at 8:15p) on the town center park. 203-287-2546 or http://www.hamdenartscommission.org

Sheila E performs FREE in New Haven on the Green Saturday at 7:30pm. 203-946-8027 or http://www.infonewhaven.com

THEATER:

“Raging Skillet” plays Theaterworks in Hartford till August 27th. Tickets $50-$65. 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Mary Poppins” plays the Warner Theater in Torrington ending August 6th. 860-489-7180 or http://www.warnertheatre.org

“Oklahoma!” is at the Goodspeed Opera House till September 23rd. Tickets start at $28. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through August 5th Friday and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Huelle, the Body Guard from Breaking Bad played by actor Lavell Crawford comes to the Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant in Manchester Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 10pm. Tickets $30. 860-432-8600 or http://www.hartford.funnybone.com

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features A Science Fiction Classic… “Day the Earth Stood Still” from 1951 starring Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal & Billy Gray. Preceded by classic cartoons and chapter 12 of “Flash Gordon” with Buster Crabbe – ALL SHOWN ON FILM NOT VIDEO

Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “Dirty Dancing” Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s PLAINVILLE. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

The 35th Anniversary is the perfect time to put Fast Times at Ridgemont High back on the big screen! See it Sunday at Bloomfield 8, Cinemark Bucklands Hills in Manchester, Cinemark in Enfield and other are theaters. Prices vary. www.fathomevents.com

EVENT:

Join the Lazy Luau on the CT River aboard Lady Katherine Cruises with WRCH’s Mike Stacy as your host Friday 7-11pm! Great island inspired buffet, leias, hula dance and other contests. If you can’t make this one, there is another August 25th. Tickets $72.95. 1-866-86-RIVER or http://www.ladykatecruises.com

The Connecticut Sun play the Indian Fever Sunday at 3pm and celebrate mascot Blaze’s birthday! Tickets $12-$75. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Sample beers from more than 20 breweries at the Powder Ridge Beer Fest Saturday 3:30-9pm. Tickets $29 day of. $15 for designated drivers. Lift rides, keg toss, live music and vendors! 866-860-0208 or http://www.powderridgepark.com

TEQUILA! tasting at Mohegan Sun Uncas Ballroom Friday 8 to 11pm… samples, cocktails, Mexican cuisine, DJ and Photo Booth. Tickets $85. www.mohegansun.com/sun-tequila-tasting.html

The Big E hosts the New England Food Truck Festival Saturday noon to 9pm and Sunday noon to 6pm. 50+ Food Trucks, live music and family fun! $5 general admission. Free for kids under 6. www.nefoodtruckfestival.com

It’s the final weekend for the Summer version of Taste of Hartford. For participating restaurants and menus, visit http://www.ctnow.com/tasteofhartford

Enjoy a Taste of Germany Saturday 11am to 8pm and Sunday Noon to 6pm at Saengerbund in Newington. Admission is $1. Food & drink additional. Potato Pancakes, Bratwurst, Weiner Schnitzel, Spatzle, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, Pretzels, Desserts and German Beers. Live music and dancing… 860-953-8967 or http://www.hartfordsaengerbund.org

Enjoy Creepy Tales at the Graveyard Shift Ghost Tours at Mark Twain House in Hartford Fridays and Saturdays at 6, 7, 8, & 9pm. Reservations required. Tickets $25. Museum Members $20. $17 for children. 860-247-0998 or http://www.tickets.vendini.com

Love LulaRoe? Check out Enchanted Lila Day and see thousands of pieces of clothing from hundreds of vendors while helping raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research Sunday 1pm at Lyceum in Terryville. Admission is FREE. 203-528-5415 or http://www.krista.lularoebless.com

Don’t miss Castle of Dreams at Walnut Beach in Milford – Sand Sculpture Competition open to the public! Registration is Sunday 11:30am to 1pm. Sand Sculpting Noon to 4:30pm. Bring a picnic! 203-878-6647 or http://www.milfordarts.org

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

It’s a Teddy Bear Picnic Sunday at 1pm with the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford. Tickets are $5 & $10 and include bear crafts, fruit & juice boxes and unlimited rides. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org