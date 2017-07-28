The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And Online

Hi its Jim Brickman, tune in this Saturday from 6 til 10 for the Jim Brickman show. We will be live from Hollywood, where we’re going to get the Emmy nominations for you and tell you our predictions! Plus we’ll be eating healthy with farmer Paul. It’s an amazing story and you have got to hear it! Also, there is an amazing performer that is on my bucket list, and I have the chance to do a song with him. Tune in on the air and online at WRCH and wrch.com.

