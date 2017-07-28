Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Fruit Ice Pops

July 28, 2017 6:10 AM By Leia
Credit: MorgueFile

Its the simplest thing and a surprising number of people think they don’t have the time to prepare it! Ice pop molds are sold all over the place now from a dollar store to the grocery store, it really can’t get much easier! This recipe is great for so many reasons and the versatility of it is one of them. Switch up some of the fruits for a few of your favorites!

Whether you’re looking to use up farm share goodies or you’re just looking to sneak more healthy food into the kids summer snacks this is a win win recipe. For a twist you could dunk one of these in a glass of your favorite wine and keep it cool while letting the flavors melt into the glass! Really everybody loves a good ice pop. This recipe takes the cake for easiest to make! Check out the recipe.

INGREDIENTS::

1 kiwi

1 plum

1 nectarine (or peach)

1/4 cup raspberries

1/4 blueberries

1/4 blackberries

1 1/4 cups apple juice

DIRECTIONS::

Peel and cut the kiwi into thin slices. Halve the plum and nectarine, remove the stone and cut the flesh into thin wedges

Divide all fruit among popsicle molds and top with juice. Leave to freeze 7 hours or overnight!

