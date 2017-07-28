Nancy & Andy’s One In A Million Anniversary Surprise

Just got a call from Nancy and Andy from Enfield on their way back from seeing Dave Koz and Larry Graham side by side at the Ridgefield Playhouse. They are ecstatic.

They are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary this week and their wedding song was One In A Million You by Larry Graham. I played their song earlier this week on PillowTalk. When he did that song live at The Ridgefield playhouse tonight, Nancy and Andy got up and danced in the isle. As they danced they began to cry filled with emotion. Nancy tells me that they were even invited up on stage by Larry Graham. Not a bad way to celebrate and make another everlasting memory.

So glad they called in to share that with me. They also wanted to make another request for a song that marked their 10th anniversary. You’re Still The One by Shania Twain. Thanks so much for sharing those stories and being loyal listeners to PillowTalk…Congratulations!