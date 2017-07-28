Flashback Friday: 1996 – Atlanta Olympic Park Bombing

It was July 27, 1996 that the bombing at Centennial Olympic Park during the Atlanta Summer Olympics killed one person and injured 111.

Earlier that month, TWA Flight 800, a 747 bound for Paris and Rome exploded over Long Island Sound killing all 230 people on board.

Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be successfully cloned from an adult cell, was born at the Roslin Institute in Midlothian, Scotland.

And these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for July 27, 1996:

#5 – The Tony Rich Project – Nobody Knows

#4 – Jann Arden – Insensitive

#3 – Tracy Chapman – Give Me One Reason

#2 – Eric Clapton – Change The World

#1 – Celine Dion – Because You Loved Me