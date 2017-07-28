CT County Fairs Are Coming!

July 28, 2017 12:24 PM By Joan Dylan
Photo Credit: jd 4h

It’s that time of the year again when Connecticut celebrates the Summer and Fall seasons with carnivals, festivals and fairs in every corner of the state.  With tons of activities, entertainment, live music and delicious food, the only difficult choice will be deciding which ones to attend. Connecticut has some of the biggest agricultural fairs you can find  anywhere! Last year I had the kids in from the 4-H fair kids here and they say these fairs are some of the biggest attractions in the Nutmeg State with livestock, old- timey tractor pulls and live music! Here are some of the major fairs happening around the state. You can see the full calendar for 2017 at http://www.ctagfairs.org.

