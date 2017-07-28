‘Backpack Kid’ Joins Zumba for a Good Cause

"7,500 Zumba instructors went crazy over the dance." July 28, 2017 12:40 PM
Filed Under: backpack kid

Russell Horning, aka “Backpack Kid,” who went viral after dancing with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live, performed at this year’s Zumba Instructor’s Convention with a special group of kids.

Related: Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

The group of elementary school children from the Overtown community of South Florida currently face a variety of challenges including residing in local homeless shelters.

“Performing my song ‘I Got Skills’ at the 10th annual Zumba Instructor Convention—7,500 Zumba instructors went crazy over the dance and I got to perform with the amazing kids from CARE Elementary who inspired me even more,” Horning wrote on Instagram after the event.

Check out the fun performance below.

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live