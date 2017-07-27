The Most Annoying Behaviors of Other Airline Passengers

July 27, 2017 3:20 PM By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

The survey of 2,000 adults found that 11% of people always find someone inconsiderate when flying. The researchers asked participants to identify what they considered to be inconsiderate behavior.

  • 78% said children kicking the back of their seat or being out of control on a plane was inconsiderate.
  • 65% said they thought it was rude to recline your seat on a plane.
  • 54% thought hogging the armrest was inconsiderate.
  • 42% said constant latching and unlatching of the tray on the back of your seat was inconsiderate.
  • 32% said standing up as soon as the seat belt sign is turned off after landing, or even just before, was inconsiderate.

30% of the participants also said they would pay extra to keep the person in front of them from reclining their seat.

 

