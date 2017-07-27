Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Nicoise Salad Wrap

Please don’t let the word “nicoise” scare you. Whether you pronounce it with an accent or not the fact is, its actually really great! What better way to wow your summer cookout guests than with something as fancy sounding as this!

Its honestly not that hard to make either, ingredients are pretty simple and these are very easy to pack up or pick up at party. Check today’s recipe out!

INGREDIENTS::

2 large eggs

1 (10oz) bag Steamfresh green beans

1/2 red onion

1 cup cherry tomatoes

2 (5oz) cans water-packed tuna

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp minced garlic

4 medium flour tortillas

DIRECTIONS::

Boil the eggs for 10 min. Rinse under cold water, peel and mash with a fork. prepare the green beans according to package directions and rinse.

Meanwhile slice the red onion and cut the tomatoes into quarters. Drain the tuna and mash with a fork. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, and garlic until mixture is well blended. Season with salt and pepper to taste

Divide the tuna and egg among 4 flour tortillas. Top with green beans, onions, and tomatoes. Drizzle mayonnaise dressing on top and serve!