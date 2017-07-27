Many Different Reasons To Love

One of the fascinating things about all of the PillowTalk dedications are the unique situations that different people are in. On Thursday night there was another great batch. One married for 35 years. Another dating and deeply in love for 6 years. One involving someone’s little brother and another trying to reconnect with someone they used to be in love with.

Rusty in Deep River loves his daughter Bethany and always will. Understandably he is quite concerned as she recently underwent surgery. Rusty wanted me to play Halo by Beyonce’. Erika from New Britain was driving home thinking about her little brother Luis. She knows he loves a song by John Legend and she was looking forward to seeing him after she got home. Shawn in Enfield wanted to play an Elton John song for his wife of 35 years, Denise. He said that his wife’s eyes are sometimes blue and sometimes green but always the most beautiful eyes he has ever seen. Gail in Meriden is deeply in love with her boyfriend of six years, Mike. He is the best thing to ever come into her life. She is thankful every day and every night that he is in her life. Catch this wonderful live version of a song by The Righteous Brothers.