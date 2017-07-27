Creamy Cauliflower Dip Recipe

July 27, 2017 11:07 AM By Joan Dylan
Morguefile.com

I cannot get enough of dips in the Summer! dips n chip with a cold bevvy? heck yes. But the calories are overboard so this dip is cool, creamy and healthy.

Ingredients:

  • 1 head cauliflower, steamed
  • 2 tbsp tahini
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic
  • juice from 1 lemon
  • dash of sea salt and black pepper
  • pinch of cumin, paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, and onion powder

How To Make It:

  1. Throw all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth.
  2. Taste and add more seasoning as you see fit.

Serve with sliced veggies, olives and homemade almond flour crackers or even as a dip for finger foods.

