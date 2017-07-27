Creamy Cauliflower Dip Recipe

I cannot get enough of dips in the Summer! dips n chip with a cold bevvy? heck yes. But the calories are overboard so this dip is cool, creamy and healthy.

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, steamed

2 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

juice from 1 lemon

dash of sea salt and black pepper

pinch of cumin, paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, and onion powder

How To Make It:

Throw all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth. Taste and add more seasoning as you see fit.

Serve with sliced veggies, olives and homemade almond flour crackers or even as a dip for finger foods.