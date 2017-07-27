Creamy Cauliflower Dip Recipe

I cannot get enough of dips in the Summer! dips n chip with a cold bevvy? heck yes. But the calories are overboard so this dip is cool, creamy and healthy.
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, steamed
- 2 tbsp tahini
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 clove garlic
- juice from 1 lemon
- dash of sea salt and black pepper
- pinch of cumin, paprika, garlic powder, turmeric, and onion powder
How To Make It:
- Throw all of the ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth.
- Taste and add more seasoning as you see fit.
Serve with sliced veggies, olives and homemade almond flour crackers or even as a dip for finger foods.