Elton John and Bernie Taupin wrote a song about a Vietnam veteran coming back from the war, returning to the farm and not finding peace. So he left the country. The record company said that the Song was too long, so they ended up chopping off that explanatory verse, and it still became a big hit. Listen to more about that song below on todays WRCH Song Secret.

WRCH Wednesday Song Secret Hear the complete song HERE Hear more Song Secrets HERE