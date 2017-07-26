Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

July 26, 2017 6:10 AM By Leia
CREDIT: MorgueFile

When we think of a smoothie we usually think of a cup and a straw and although they can be delicious lets face it, sometimes we want a little more than a drinkable breakfast! This basic recipe allows you to add in whatever you like to make it your own and really shows you how you can dress up a smoothie.

If you’re looking for a great natural energy boost but are looking to cut out processed sugar and added fats this is the PERFECT way to get your day started! You can make enough to get the whole family off to a good start. Check out today’s recipe!

INGREDIENTS:: 

2 fresh bananas

1 cup fresh strawberries

3 cups frozen blueberries

1/2 cup almond butter

1 cup almond milk

3/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup granola

DIRECTIONS:: 

Slice the bananas and strawberries. Set frozen blueberries, almond butter, and almond milk in a blender. Whiz until smooth.

Divide mixture among 4 bowls and top with sliced bananas, fresh blueberries, strawberries, and granola! You can switch up the add ins too, make it your own!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live