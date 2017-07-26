Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

When we think of a smoothie we usually think of a cup and a straw and although they can be delicious lets face it, sometimes we want a little more than a drinkable breakfast! This basic recipe allows you to add in whatever you like to make it your own and really shows you how you can dress up a smoothie.

If you’re looking for a great natural energy boost but are looking to cut out processed sugar and added fats this is the PERFECT way to get your day started! You can make enough to get the whole family off to a good start. Check out today’s recipe!

INGREDIENTS::

2 fresh bananas

1 cup fresh strawberries

3 cups frozen blueberries

1/2 cup almond butter

1 cup almond milk

3/4 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup granola

DIRECTIONS::

Slice the bananas and strawberries. Set frozen blueberries, almond butter, and almond milk in a blender. Whiz until smooth.

Divide mixture among 4 bowls and top with sliced bananas, fresh blueberries, strawberries, and granola! You can switch up the add ins too, make it your own!