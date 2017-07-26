Joan’s Easy DIY Table Perfect For Summer!

July 26, 2017 12:05 PM By Joan Dylan
Photocredit:jd

I Have collected a gazillion “pins” on Pinterest on my DIY page and have actually tried quite a few. This is one of my best tries yet.  As always, I need to get better at taking “before” pictures  but this table pictured above was a dirty electrical wire spool which hubby and I got on the side of the road. You can find a lot of them if you know where to look. We brought it home and it was dark and sticky before it’s outdoor shower. After fully drying it  off, I covered the entire spool with a weatherproof coat of white Rustoleum.  I then simply lined the middle spokes with Rustoleum in Serenity Blue (the aqua) I hot glued a boat rope around the table and gave it a nautical look by tying the knot. The top already has a perfect hole in it just waiting for an umbrella!

 

More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Halloween Masquerade Ball for Christmas Wish CT
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live