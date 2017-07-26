Joan’s Easy DIY Table Perfect For Summer!

I Have collected a gazillion “pins” on Pinterest on my DIY page and have actually tried quite a few. This is one of my best tries yet. As always, I need to get better at taking “before” pictures but this table pictured above was a dirty electrical wire spool which hubby and I got on the side of the road. You can find a lot of them if you know where to look. We brought it home and it was dark and sticky before it’s outdoor shower. After fully drying it off, I covered the entire spool with a weatherproof coat of white Rustoleum. I then simply lined the middle spokes with Rustoleum in Serenity Blue (the aqua) I hot glued a boat rope around the table and gave it a nautical look by tying the knot. The top already has a perfect hole in it just waiting for an umbrella!