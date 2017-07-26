Deborah From New Britain Is The Class Of ’78

July 26, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards
There is nothing like reconnecting with classmates and catching up on old times. Deborah from New Britain is feeling the love after catching up with friends Art, Carol, Peter and Tim. They were all members of the Class of 1978 at Terryville High School. Deborah told me and wanted her friends to know how wonderful it was to run into them and bring each other up to date. She hopes they can do it again and do it more often. She wanted me to choose the song. I went with her year…1978, gave her a list of songs and she chose one by the Bee Gees.

