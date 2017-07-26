2nd Annual Halloween Ball to Benefit Christmas Wish CT

July 26, 2017 11:56 AM By Mike Stacy

Have you been searching for a grown-up night of Halloween fun?!?!  Look no further!  Last year’s Ball was a blast!  This year will be even better!

  • Yummy buffet dinner from Pete the Butcher featuring pulled pork, grilled chicken and more!
  • Scrumptious dessert from NoRa Cupcake Company
  • Dancing to DJ’s Joan Dylan and Mike Stacy from Lite 100.5 WRCH
  • Door Prizes, raffles, auctions
  • Costume Contest: Grand Prize Winner receives $200 and (2) tickets to Phantom of the Opera at the Palace Theater in Waterbury!
  • Help raise money for a great local cause that keeps the spirit 365 days a year with no paid employees -CHRISTMAS WISH CT

CLICK HERE for last year’s photo gallery!

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this year’s Ball Saturday, October 28, 2017 6-11pm

phantom christmas wish dl 2nd Annual Halloween Ball to Benefit Christmas Wish CT

