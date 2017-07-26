2nd Annual Halloween Ball to Benefit Christmas Wish CT

Have you been searching for a grown-up night of Halloween fun?!?! Look no further! Last year’s Ball was a blast! This year will be even better!
- Yummy buffet dinner from Pete the Butcher featuring pulled pork, grilled chicken and more!
- Scrumptious dessert from NoRa Cupcake Company
- Dancing to DJ’s Joan Dylan and Mike Stacy from Lite 100.5 WRCH
- Door Prizes, raffles, auctions
- Costume Contest: Grand Prize Winner receives $200 and (2) tickets to Phantom of the Opera at the Palace Theater in Waterbury!
- Help raise money for a great local cause that keeps the spirit 365 days a year with no paid employees -CHRISTMAS WISH CT
CLICK HERE for last year’s photo gallery!
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this year’s Ball Saturday, October 28, 2017 6-11pm