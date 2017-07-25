Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: Bacon And Egg Naan Pizza

If you’ve ever been out for Indian food you know the naan is one of the BEST things on the menu. Simple as it is this bread can be made in so many different ways, and it only makes sense that we try using it for all sorts of things! Also if you are yet to experience pizza on the grill you are in for a treat with this recipe.

You can find naan in the grocery store now so it makes it that much easier to throw this recipe together and wow your weeknight crowd. With only five ingredients you really cant go wrong with this one!

INGREDIENTS::

4 Slices pre-cooked bacon

1 (10oz) pkg frozen spinach (thawed)

*if using fresh spinach just steam it first and remember it cooks down!*

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 (8.8oz) pkg naan bread

2 large eggs

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare a grill for indirect cooking by heating one half of the grill to medium-high heat, and the other half to the lowest heat setting. Reheat bacon in the microwave according to package directions. Squeeze liquid from spinach and place on paper towel.

Sprinkle cheese and distribute spinach evenly between the 2 naan breads. Break bacon into large chunks and arrange on top of cheese and spinach. Transfer naan pizzas to sheet tray.

Place pizzas on the half of the grill set to low heat. Crack an egg in the center of each one. Close the grill and cook 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted and egg is cooked through, rotating every 3-4 minutes.

Slice pizza and serve!