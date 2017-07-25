David Letterman To Receive Mark Twain Prize

It was recently announced that David Letterman will be honored this fall with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Presenting the former late-night talk show host with the award will be Bill Murray, Steve Martin, Jimmy Kimmel, and Eddie Vedder.

Sarah Silverman, Martin Short, John Mulaney and Letterman’s long time band leader Paul Shaffer will also help celebrate the late-night host at the October 22nd ceremony at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The event will be broadcast on PBS on November 20th.

Previous honorees include Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Steve Martin, George Carlin, Richard Pryor and, most recently, Bill Murray.

Tickets for the ceremony go on sale August 9th through the Kennedy Center.