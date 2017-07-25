Echoes of Sinatra to Take the Stage at Simsbury Meadows!

The Echoes of Sinatra show is a full production based on the life of Francis Albert Sinatra. Join us as we take you through a musical journey of the golden era of one of the greatest performers of all time – Frank Sinatra. Get your tickets by visiting www.cbsconnecticut.com/echoesofsinatra!

Gates open at 6:00 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM! Please, no outside food/drink. Echoes of Sinatra is rain or shine!

Join us at the beautiful Simsbury Meadows for stories and songs of the great Frank Sinatra’s life, as recreated by show’s star Steve Kazlauskas. Music is arranged by Christian Martirano and nationally known Tony T Orchestra. The show features stunning showgirls, amazing costumes, and incredible choreography. The show debuted in 2015 at the Aetna Theater in the Hartford Wadsoworth Atheneum with rave reviews! Come check it out at Connecticut’s premier outdoor venue, the Simsbury Meadows on September 1st at 7:30 PM!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!