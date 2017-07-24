Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: No Cook Tomato Pasta Sauce

July 24, 2017 6:10 AM By Leia
Credit: MorgueFile

This sounds strange if you’ve never tried the “raw” diet and you’re not really into the idea of it but I’ve got to say this one deserves a shot anyway. Fresh tomatoes make the perfect raw sauce for pasta or even a good chunky bruschetta!

It tastes fresh enough to be a salad but complex enough to be a sauce. Its delightfully confusing and it couldn’t get any easier to make! Try adding capers or your favorite sauce add ins for a little extra flair!

INGREDIENTS::

3 large tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped basil

DIRECTIONS::

Halve the tomatoes and use a grater to grate into a bowl. Chop the basil and mix into the tomatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pasta or bread!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live