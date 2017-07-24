Savory Magazine Recipe Of The Day: No Cook Tomato Pasta Sauce

This sounds strange if you’ve never tried the “raw” diet and you’re not really into the idea of it but I’ve got to say this one deserves a shot anyway. Fresh tomatoes make the perfect raw sauce for pasta or even a good chunky bruschetta!

It tastes fresh enough to be a salad but complex enough to be a sauce. Its delightfully confusing and it couldn’t get any easier to make! Try adding capers or your favorite sauce add ins for a little extra flair!

INGREDIENTS::

3 large tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped basil

DIRECTIONS::

Halve the tomatoes and use a grater to grate into a bowl. Chop the basil and mix into the tomatoes with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pasta or bread!