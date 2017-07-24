Mystic Antique and Classic Boat Show Wows!~

July 24, 2017 10:51 AM By Joan Dylan
Photocredit:jp

We set out early for Mystic Ct.,  yesterday for the Classic Wooden Boat Show. WOW! it did not disappoint. The ship pictured above and below, The Draken , is just one of the classics you could board. There were re-enactments, working displays and my favorite, the Class Antique boat parade. The Draken is a reconstruction of what the Norse Sagas refer to as a “Great Ship.” On April 26, 2016, Draken left her home port Haugesund in Norway to begin her expedition to sail to America. The aim of this expedition was to explore and relive one of the most mythological sea voyages – the first transatlantic crossing and the Viking discovery of the New World, more than 1,000 years ago. So far the ship has crossed the Atlantic, sailed throughout the Great Lakes, down the Erie Canal to New York City.

Photo Credit: JD

Photo Credit: JD

 

