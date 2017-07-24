KYGO,Selena Gomez Artist Of The Week

Norwegian DJ KYGO and a more mature sounding Selena Gomez have entered the Mediabase top 30 with the song is It Aint Me. The song is about a relationship gone sour because of alcohol. Eonline says the KYGO balances Selena’s soft vocals with increasing intensity of guitar strums and piano notes. Listen the the lyric video here.
Here are the lyrics from http://www.azlyrics.com
I had a dream
We were sipping whiskey neat
Highest floor, the Bowery
And I was high enough
Somewhere along the lines
We stopped seeing eye to eye
You were staying out all night
And I had enough
No, I don’t wanna know
Where you been or where you’re going
But I know I won’t be home
And you’ll be on your own
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?
Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?
Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?
It ain’t me