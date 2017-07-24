KYGO,Selena Gomez Artist Of The Week

Norwegian DJ KYGO and a more mature sounding Selena Gomez have entered the Mediabase top 30 with the song is It Aint Me. The song is about a relationship gone sour because of alcohol. Eonline says the KYGO balances Selena’s soft vocals with increasing intensity of guitar strums and piano notes. Listen the the lyric video here.

Here are the lyrics from http://www.azlyrics.com

I had a dream

We were sipping whiskey neat

Highest floor, the Bowery

And I was high enough

Somewhere along the lines

We stopped seeing eye to eye

You were staying out all night

And I had enough No, I don’t wanna know

Where you been or where you’re going

But I know I won’t be home

And you’ll be on your own Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

Who’s gonna rock you when the sun won’t let you sleep?

Who’s waking up to drive you home when you’re drunk and all alone?

Who’s gonna walk you through the dark side of the morning?

It ain’t me

