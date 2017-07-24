Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces Plans For 2018

If you’re a NASCAR fan, you likely know that their most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is retiring from racing at the end of the season. That has many people speculating about his plans for the future. Well, as of today, you need not hypothesize any longer.

Dale Junior announced that he will be joining the NBC broadcast team in 2018. The 42-year-old signed a multi-year deal to join the team that includes his former crew chief, Steve Letarte.

Junior’s deal begins in January, however, since NBC only broadcasts the second half of the season, they still have plenty of time to determine exactly what role Dale will play in their weekly telecasts.

The two-time Daytona 500 winner has 26 career wins in NASCAR’s top series.