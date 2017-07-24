Connie and Garth met in college. At the time it was called Southern Connecticut State College before it became S.C.S.U. On campus one day, Connie comes up to Garth and says, “Can you fix me up with your friend Jerry? Garth’s response went something like, “What do you mean Jerry? What about me?”.

They ended up going back to the dorm, playing a college board game and getting to know each other. On Monday night, they called from Hebron to celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary. Garth wanted Connie to know how much he loves her. He says there is nothing better than being married to your best friend.

Whatever happened to Jerry? Garth said he thinks that Jerry became a demolition expert.