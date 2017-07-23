This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

July 23, 2017 11:30 AM

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock!  Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

  • Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
  • Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
  • Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
  • Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
  • Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS:  

You’ll win a a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop… you’ll also qualify for a $100 gift card couresy of Savory Magazine. The July issue of Savory Fast Fresh and Easy magazine is now available at Stop & Shop, and it’s free! You’ll also win a pair of tickets to I Love the 90’s – the Party continues September 9th 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena! This concert stars TLC, Montell Jordan, C & C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and more! Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com

stop n shop feat This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!i love the 90s This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too!  Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize – a beautiful Fish Serving Tray!

fish serving tray This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

periwinkles logo This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

7:40 Show Me The Goodies – 

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls coming to Mohegan Sun Arena…

goo goo dolls This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

mohegan logo This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 for the booty This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!

joker 4d This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

You’ll also win Crash Bandicoot with N. Sane Trilogy, available now for PS4.  Spin, jump, wump & repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures of the first 3 games that started it all.   Relive all your favorite Crash moments in fully remastered Fur-K glory!

crash bandicoot 500 v2 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

farmington miniature golf This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Blades

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest and give us a sneak peek at Finding Neverland!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Tickets are on sale now for The 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital .  Get yours at http://www.Bushnell.org

noll 2017 1024x576 This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

It’s going to be a great week!

