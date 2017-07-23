This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
6:10 BONUS:
You’ll win a a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop… you’ll also qualify for a $100 gift card couresy of Savory Magazine. The July issue of Savory Fast Fresh and Easy magazine is now available at Stop & Shop, and it’s free! You’ll also win a pair of tickets to I Love the 90’s – the Party continues September 9th 8pm at Mohegan Sun Arena! This concert stars TLC, Montell Jordan, C & C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and more! Get your tickets at Ticketmaster.com
7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!
Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize – a beautiful Fish Serving Tray!
7:40 Show Me The Goodies –
You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Goo Goo Dolls coming to Mohegan Sun Arena…
Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.
2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:
You’ll win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!
You’ll also win Crash Bandicoot with N. Sane Trilogy, available now for PS4. Spin, jump, wump & repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures of the first 3 games that started it all. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in fully remastered Fur-K glory!
AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!
Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!
Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.
Thursday we’ll have Paul Marte from the Bushnell will be our guest and give us a sneak peek at Finding Neverland!
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!
Tickets are on sale now for The 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital . Get yours at http://www.Bushnell.org
It’s going to be a great week!