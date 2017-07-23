Spotlite: Right At Home

Robert Scandura Jr., Vice President –Operations & Client Care Services from Right at Home. We need to be able to provide the right care to seniors and it all starts with the right in-home care services that fall into several categories of in-home care for seniors, including services for those with special care situations caused by numerous medical conditions.

He will talk about how to implement a systemic process for observing, reporting, and monitoring changes in condition of clients, Prevent avoidable hospitalizations, Improve health outcomes and Lower healthcare costs for your loved one.

Click HERE for a link to Right at Home

or by phone 860-436-9757

Listen to a Podcast of the show below:

Right at Home