Three new movies and its looking to be a great weekend for a girls night out! Of course there are some good movies for the guys too! Between the highly anticipated Dunkirk and Queen Latifah’s Girls Trip this just might be the perfect time to kick back with the besties.

Its looking to rain at least for the first part of the weekend. Why not sneak inside and relax a little with a great new movie? Check out the latest trailer right here!