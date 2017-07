Welcome to the Companions and Homemakers Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch!

This weekend the wine will be flowing at the annual CT Wine Festival held at the Goshen Fairgrounds.

If lately your life consists of more whine than wine, then you may need to rejuvenate your spirit. So this Sunday, set aside the morning as your time to relax and recharge. Join us from 8 until noon for a morning of soothing smooth jazz.