New Recipe: Best Zucchini Relish

Zucchini and relish aren’t always two things we’re used to seeing together unless you happened to grow up with this old recipe. Having a farm share this summer has changed the way I look at a lot of fruits and vegetables now!

It’s tough to think of things to do with all the great produce you get in a basket each week and for me I don’t always have a lot of time to get new recipes to the table the way I’d like to. This recipe took a little effort but it went a LONG way, I’m still working on getting it all eaten! If you’re stumped on what to do with all of your zucchini, you’ll want to try this one. Click here to check out the recipe!