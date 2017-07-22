Delilah Dilemma: Eric’s Having Trouble Trusting Women

July 22, 2017 10:00 AM By Delilah
Photo courtesy Premiere Radio Network

He was with her 8 years when he got sick and gained weight from the medicine, she dumped him.  Now he is back to normal and has difficulty trusting women.

 

 

delilah signature logo

 

 

 

Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemmas

Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452
Text:48484
http://www.delilah.com

Postal Address:

Delilah Show

4742 42nd Ave SW#1

Seattle , Washington 98116

WRCH Blue Background Logo copy

 

 

 

 

Delilah Til Dawn

Weekends 7pm – 5am

Weekdays midnight – 5am

 

 

rch logo opacity 425z284

 

 

 

More from Delilah
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live