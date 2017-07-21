MUSIC:

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents: Williams & Warner Brothers Friday night under the stars at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Enjoy music from John Williams including the theme to Star Wars and more! Lawn Seats are $25. VIP Table Seats are also available. www.Hartfordsymphony.org

Queen & Adam Lambert comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday at 8pm! Tickets $79-$149. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Xfinity Theater in Hartford has a busy weekend… Chance the Rapper stars in Hot Jam Friday 8pm. The event is sold out but you can win tickets by listening to our sister station Hot 93.7! On Saturday at 7:30pm it’s Lady Antebellum: You Look Good World Tour. Tickets $26-$60. 800-745-3000 or http://www.livenation.com

Boston and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts play the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $45-$125. Straight No Chaser and Post Modern Jukebox with special guest James Arthur also play the Wallingford theater on Sunday 7:30pm. Tickets $29-$79. www.oakdale.com or 203-265-1501

Alessia Cara comes to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $25-$45. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

THEATER:

Need a good laugh?!?! Don’t miss Jeff Dunham at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 8pm! Tickets $50-$60. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

Cirque Eloize ID plays the Fox Theater at Foxwoods through July 26th. Tickets $25-40. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

“Oklahoma!” is at the Goodspeed Opera House till September 23rd. Tickets start at $28. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through August 5th Friday and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through July 30th. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

The Connecticut Theater Company Presents: Priscilla Queen of the Dessert, the Musical Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm at the New Britain Repertory Theater. For more information go to http://www.Connecticuttheatercompany.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “Moana” Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Wallingford. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

The Connecticut Wine Festival is in full sip Saturday and Sunday noon to 6pm at the Goshen Fairgrounds. Enjoy tastings from 16 local vineyards plus food, music and crafts! Tickets $35. 860-216-6439 or http://www.ctwine.com/wine-festival

It’s a Bacon Lover’s Food Truck celebration at City Pier in New London Saturday at 6pm… all trucks will feature an item starring – BACON! Live music and kid’s activities too! 860-443-3786 or http://www.downtownnewlondonassociation.com

Old Sturbridge Village marries Craft Beer & Roots together in a Music Festival and tasting featuring 19 New England breweries, BBQ pork, brats, burgers, and Roots, Bluegrass, Country and folk musicians Saturday 11am to 7pm. www.osv.org

Don’t miss the Kidsville Kuckoo Review with Singasaurus and his crew in the Manchester bandshell Saturday 6:30-8pm. 860-432-7728 or http://www.manchesterbandshell.com

Monster Trucks are coming to Stafford Motor Speedway Saturday 1 & 7pm and Sunday at 1pm. Mutant, Grave Digger and Monster Mutt are expected to roar! Tickets start at $19. www.monsterjam.com

Help celebrate the 103rd birthday of the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford Saturday 11am to 5pm. Free rides, birthday cake, face painting, music and more! 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

Loved the family drama Little House on the Prairie? Join a celebration of the show based on the books of Laura Ingalls Wilder Saturday at 1pm in the Storrowton Village at the Big E. Tickets $10.

Over 50 classic vessels will be in the water at Mystic Seaport Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 9am to 12:30pm. View Antique cruisers, sailboats and runabouts! Seaport Admission is $28.95 for Adults and $18.95 for children 4-14. 888-973-2767 or http://www.mysticseaport.org

Watch History come alive at Nathan Hale Homestead in Coventry Saturday and Sunday with a Revolutionary War encampment and Fife & Drum play. Experience the life of a colonial soldier and watch weapon and cooking demonstrations too! Suggested donation of $5. 860-742-6917 or http://www.ctlandmarks.org

View 3 floors of Quilts “Our Tribute to Mother Nature” Saturday 9am at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Free demos, raffles and exhibitions. Admission is $10. 860-251-8142 or http://www.ghqg.org

The Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry in Storrs invites you to Uncle Vlad’s Summer Spook-tacular Saturday 11am and 2pm. Tickets $8 adults, $6 for children 12 and under. 860-486-8580 or http://www.bimp.uconn.edu

Take in a classic car show around the state this weekend including Friday in Southington on Spring Street from 5 to 8pm (860-276-BEES), also Friday in Portland at St. Mary’s Church 5 to 9pm (860-358-9123) or Sunday in Guilford 8am to 3pm at the Fairgrounds. (860-384-4730)

Bike or no bike, you can join the fun and fundraising for Fidelco with the 7th Annual Motorcycle Ride for Independence Sunday at 9am at Gengras Harley-Davidson in East Hartford. This police escorted ride is 50 miles through the Farmington Valley and ends with a scrumptious barbecue from Balck Eyed Sallys and live concert with Sage King at Fidelco. http://www.fidelco.org

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu