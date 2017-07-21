Flashback Friday: 1969 – Man Lands On The Moon

July 21, 2017 3:07 PM By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by NASA/Liaison/Getty Images)

July 20, 1969 – The lunar module Eagle/Apollo 11 lands on the lunar surface. An estimated 500 million people worldwide watched as Neil Armstrong took his historic first steps on the Moon at 10:56 pm ET.

Earlier that week,  Edward M. Kennedy drove off a bridge on his way home from a party on Chappaquiddick Island, MassachusettsMary Jo Kopechne, a former campaign aide to his brother, died in the early morning hours of July 19 in the submerged car.

Another tragedy earlier in the month when Brian Jones, founder of The Rolling Stones, drowned in his swimming pool at his home in Sussex, England.

 

The top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for July 19, 1969:

#5 – Jr. Walker & The All-Stars – What Does It Take

#4 – Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion

#3 – Oliver – Good Morning Starshine

#2 – Blood, Sweat, & Tears – Spinning Wheel

#1 – Zager & Evans – In The Year 2525

 

More from Chuck Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live