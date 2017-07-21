Flashback Friday: 1969 – Man Lands On The Moon

July 20, 1969 – The lunar module Eagle/Apollo 11 lands on the lunar surface. An estimated 500 million people worldwide watched as Neil Armstrong took his historic first steps on the Moon at 10:56 pm ET.

Earlier that week, Edward M. Kennedy drove off a bridge on his way home from a party on Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts. Mary Jo Kopechne, a former campaign aide to his brother, died in the early morning hours of July 19 in the submerged car.

Another tragedy earlier in the month when Brian Jones, founder of The Rolling Stones, drowned in his swimming pool at his home in Sussex, England.

The top 5 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for July 19, 1969:

#5 – Jr. Walker & The All-Stars – What Does It Take

#4 – Tommy James & The Shondells – Crystal Blue Persuasion

#3 – Oliver – Good Morning Starshine

#2 – Blood, Sweat, & Tears – Spinning Wheel

#1 – Zager & Evans – In The Year 2525