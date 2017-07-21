A Love Song About Silence Speaks Volumes For Emma & Jeff

July 21, 2017 11:25 PM By Dean Richards

It’s a moving emotional love song. It’s about a relationship not working out and the moment one person in the relationship decides to give up and move on. Not exactly the first song you’d choose as a PillowTalk dedication. Not exactly a happy anniversary song. Unless of course the song has special meaning and inspired two people to stay together.

Thanks for the call from Emma and Jeff from New York City driving through and celebrating their fourth anniversary. It’s an anniversary that almost never happened. Emma and Jeff were nice enough to share their story on the PillowTalk love lines and on the radio. The song they requested is in the video below.

