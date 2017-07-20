Sunflowers and Homemade IceCream

Back in 2003 the owners of the Buttonwood farm in Griswold Ct. decided to plant an acre of sunflowers. Well, that year they found out that people were driving from miles around just to look at the sunflowers and take pictures of them. At the end of the season they used the seeds for feed for their animals and today they not only use the seeds as feed but they sell bunches of sunflowers to benefit the Make A Wish Foundation. Today you can look at 15 acres of flowers, buy them for a great cause have the top rated home made ice cream and the kids will love a tractor drawn hayride daily from 10 am to dusk. Free admission too! call them for more info at 860-376-4081 or log on to sunflowersforwishes.com