Pat And Sheila’s Relationship Builds Trust Through Faith

Pat and Sheila from Orange met through work. Sheila was one of Pat’s vendors. They were married to other people at the time, 30 years ago. They each went though separate divorces and now have been married to each other for seven years.

At the beginning of their relationship, Pat had trouble with trust issues. Sheila kept telling him, “Not all women are like that. Trust your instincts.”

Pat hung in there. He stayed with it and now says that their marriage is a blessing. Sheila is his soulmate and quite simply, it works. Pat’s song request is one by Rascal Flatts that was played at their wedding.

Thanks for sharing your story Pat and for restoring our faith in relationships through your experience.