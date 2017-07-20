Goat Busts Into Office (VIDEO)

Our friends have a goat, Mavis (pictured) that can be a bit of a pain in the neck. Anytime we stop by, Mavis tries to chew on the license plate on my car. So far, she has succeeded in snapping off the plastic license plate frame.

When I was a kid, our neighbors had a goat that managed to rip my finished homework out of one of my textbooks. I managed to get it back, with a giant hole in the center of it, to prove to my teacher that I had completed it, but my neighbor’s goat ate my homework.

So, when I saw this video, I wasn’t surprised at all. Notice this goat’s posse hanging around in the background just looking for trouble. Punks!