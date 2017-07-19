You Can Thank An 11-Year-Old Boy For That Popsicle You’re Enjoying

More than two billion Popsicles are sold every year, and it’s all thanks to a distracted 11-year-old boy.

As the official Popsicle story goes, in 1905, young Frank Epperson of San Francisco was using a stirring stick to dissolve powdered drink mix into water when something caught his attention. He ran off, forgetting about it. And since it was a particularly chilly night, when Epperson found his drink in the morning, it was a frozen mass of flavor with a convenient stirring stick handle protruding from it.

After years of making the frozen treats for friends, and eventually his own children, Epperson filed for a patent in 1923. Though he had been calling his creations “Eppsicles,” he changed the name for the patent because his children always asked for “Pop’s sicles.”